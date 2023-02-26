Once known for poor law and order, UP now got a completely new identity: PM Modi

There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for mafias and a poor law-and-order situation, but today it is known for better law and order and as a state that is progressing rapidly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The PM made these remarks in a video message at a programme in which appointment letters were handed over to more than 9,055 sub-inspectors of police, platoon commanders of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and firefighters at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

The PM said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in UP has “strengthened the sense of security among people”.

“Today, it has got a completely new identity. The state has the maximum number of expressways and several airports. It has a large number of MSME units, which gives the state a strong base for small scale industries. UP also leads in the country in creating a startup ecosystem for new entrepreneurs,” he said.

“With the improvement in the law-and-order situation, the possibilities of employment have increased manifold with investments. The economy of UP has got a new momentum due to the combined power of security and employment,” he added

The Prime Minister also said, “In the last six years, more than 1.5 lakh recruitments have taken place in the state police force.”

The Prime Minister said there were more tourist bookings for Varanasi than Goa during Christmas this year due to the better law and order as well as the development of infrastructure facilities in the state in the last six years of the “double engine government”.

The one district one product (ODOP) programme, Mudra Yojana as well as setting up of freight and defence corridors were benefiting the state not only in terms of growth, but also providing job opportunities to youngsters on a massive scale, he said.

“These days, the employment fair (Rozgar Mela) has become a special event for me. For several months, I have been observing that job fairs are being held every week in one or the other BJP-ruled state. Thousands of youngsters are being given appointment letters. It is my good fortune that I am getting an opportunity to witness this,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister told the new recruits to equip themselves with all the required skills, training and knowledge of technology to take on the new-age criminals. He appealed to them to be sensitive towards common citizens and help make the system sensitive too.

“Create a system where criminals are scared, but common citizens feel fearless,” the PM said.

“The U.P. government is working to rapidly improve police training. To promote smart policing, youngsters will also be given training in cybercrime (prevention), forensic science and state-of-the-art technology,” Modi said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the rule of law and security of the people were the prerequisites of good governance.

While police personnel should work in synchronization with the policy of zero tolerance toward criminals, their behaviour with common people should be friendly, he said.

The morale of the police force must remain high, he added.

Congratulating the selected candidates, the chief minister said they must upgrade their skills and knowledge of technology to deal with the new age crimes.

“Earlier, crime was within a geographical area, but today it is not restricted by borders. We will be able to control crime only when we think ahead of the criminal. To prevent cybercrime, the state government has set up cyber police stations and helpdesks in 18 ranges,” he said.

He also said the state government has taken several initiatives for women’s safety.

“Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading states in the country to implement e-prosecution. We are working towards police reforms. Since 1973, there was a demand for the Police Commissioner system in the state. Today, the police commissioner system is implemented in seven cities of the state, giving a sense of security to the people,” Adityanath said.

There was a time when investors used to close their businesses and leave the state, he said. “Some towns, including Kairana and Kandhala, witnessed mass migration. The people who fled from Kairana have returned home and the criminals who terrorised them have fled from the town. It was possible due to improvement of security,” he said

The chief minsiter further said: “Recently, the Global Investors Summit (GIS-23) was organised successfully in UP. The investors who were earlier afraid to come to U.P. stayed in Lucknow for three days and 25,000 of them signed investment proposals worth ₹35 lakh crore.”

“During the previous government, 1.50 lakh police posts were vacant. We reorganised the PAC and filled all the 1.50 lakh vacant posts in the police force. The number of women in the police force has increased three times. As many as 18 cities of the state are on way to becoming safe cities,” he said.

Observing that India was presiding over the G20 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said a three-day meeting on digital economy was organised in Lucknow in which representatives of organisations from 20 countries participated.

(With agency inputs)