Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / One dead, eight missing in two boat mishaps in Lakhimpur Kheri
lucknow news

One dead, eight missing in two boat mishaps in Lakhimpur Kheri

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the mishap and instructed Lakhimpur Kheri district officials to ensure proper help to the victims
The Army chopper being used in rescuing the people stranded after one of the two boat mishaps in Lakhimpur Kheri. (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 10:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

One person died while eight others were missing in two separate incidents of boat capsize in overflowing Ghaghra river in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and instructed officials to ensure proper help to the victims.

“The chief minister has said with the help of the disaster management team, rescue and relief work should be done expeditiously,” the chief minister’s office said in the statement.

In the first case, 16 villagers of Bhadaipurwa village, a hamlet of Mirjapur gram panchayat under Isanagar police limits, were attempting to visit their paddy fields on a boat across the Ghaghra river on Wednesday morning. But the boat couldn’t stand the river current and capsized mid way. Sundar Lal (65), died while others were left stranded and later airlifted by an army chopper from Bareilly.

In a separate incident near Talia ghat, another boat carrying 17 persons, including seven men, seven women and three children, capsized in Ghaghra while they were returning from Jungle Matera.

RELATED STORIES

District officials said “Nine among these, including three women, have been rescued while search for eight persons were on.”

They added “NDRF teams had been deployed to locate and trace the missing eight persons.”

Meanwhile, overflowing Sharda river following heavy discharge of 533000 cusec waters from Banbasa barrage on Tuesday wreaked havoc in dozens of villages and towns in Pallia, Nighasan and Lakhimpur tehsils.

The overflowing river submerged the Bhira-Pallia state highway forcing officials to suspend road-traffic. Dozens of villages and agricultural fields were left inundated in knee-deep water.

Overflowing Mohana and Suheli rivers flooded parts of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doctor clicks rare Mottled Wood Owl in Prayagraj

TCS to digitally manage Ram temple trust’s accounting system

Samajwadi Party, SBSP become allies for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh government lifts Covid-19 night curfew
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP