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One in three cardiac patients face stomach troubles post-angioplasty: Experts

The remarks came during a three-day conference organised by the National Interventional Council at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, drawing nearly 1,000 cardiologists from around the world, which began on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the conference on April 10, with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in attendance.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 09:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Up to one in every three cardiac patients battles unexpected gastrointestinal disturbances after stent insertion, doctors warn, with some severe cases requiring hospital readmission. The condition typically fades within one to two months, yet experts stress that post-angioplasty stomach upset deserves serious attention as it carries potential health risks.

For representation (Sourced)

“Cardiac patients often experience gastrointestinal issues following angiography (the procedure involving stent insertion),” said Dr Sharad Chandra of the department of cardiology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. “If the patient is given proper medication within an appropriate time, there is little cause for concern,” he added.

The remarks came during a three-day conference organised by the National Interventional Council at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, drawing nearly 1,000 cardiologists from around the world, which began on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the conference on April 10, with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in attendance.

Between 25-30% of patients experience stomach upset three to four days post-procedure, often after discharge. The triggers: medications used during treatment or the contrast dye injected to visualise blood vessels, Dr Chandra added.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / One in three cardiac patients face stomach troubles post-angioplasty: Experts
Home / Cities / Lucknow / One in three cardiac patients face stomach troubles post-angioplasty: Experts
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