‘One nation, one election’ beneficial for society: Shivraj Chouhan

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday advocated for the ‘one nation, one election’ as he underscored its several benefits and termed it beneficial for the society and the nation at large. Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)

Chouhan was in the state capital to take part in the ‘one national, one election’ seminar organised by the BJP at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday evening.

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh were prominent among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said: “Too many elections are not in the national interest. Elections involve huge expenses and manpower which go waste in organising successive polls.”

Advocating for a combined Lok Sabha and assembly poll in five years, the Union minister said due to polls all development work comes to a standstill.

“Entire government machinery, including government employees, gets engaged in conducting polls. Year after year, elections are held that leads to undue waste of resources and delay in execution of development projects,” he added.

“Once the model code of conduct comes into force all government activity comes to a standstill,” Chouhan said. He cited several assembly and Lok Sabha polls that were organised in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country year after year.

“We need to take tough decisions in the larger interest of the nation,” said Chouhan. He stressed the need to amend the Constitution to take ‘one nation, one election’ a reality.

On the occasion, the Union minister also asked people present in the gathering to reach out to masses and apprise them of the benefits of the ‘one nation, one election’. He also administered an oath to people to make the campaign successful.

Speaking at the event, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also stressed the need for ‘one nation, one election’. Pathak listed out its several benefits and said it was high time to do away with simultaneous polls to save resources.

Expressing his views, state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also enumerated benefits of the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal.