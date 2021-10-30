One of UP’s most wanted gunned down in Chitrakoot jungle

One of Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted criminals Gauri Yadav, who carried a reward of ₹5.5 lakh on his head, was gunned down in an encounter by the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police early Saturday morning, STF additional director general (ADG) Amitabh Yash said.

The ADG said Yadav was gunned down at around 3.30am in a jungle area near Mudhabund village under Bahilpurwa police station limits of Chitrakoot district.

He added that the encounter broke out when Yadav and members of his gang were camping for the night. “In the fierce gunbattle, dacoit gang leader Gauri Yadav was killed while some of his gang members managed to escape,” he stated.

The ADG said STF recovered one AK-47 assault rifle, an old model Kalashnikov semi automatic rifle and one twelve bore gun (all factory made) apart from two country-made weapons and hundreds of live and used ammunition from the encounter site.

He said Yadav had over 20 criminal cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping registered against him in Uttar Pradeh and Madhya Pradesh. MP Police had also declared ₹50,000 reward on him.