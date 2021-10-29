UP first state to administer 13 crore Covid vaccine doses, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh on Friday become the first state in the country to administer 13 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses and aimed to cover all eligible people, with at least the first dose, by December 15.

“Today, UP has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of 13 crore doses of Covid vaccine. This historic achievement is dedicated to the guidance of respected Prime Minister, commitment of corona warriors and disciplined public cooperation,” the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

“When it’s your turn, you must also get the vaccine ‘Teeka Jeet ka’,” he added.

According to data from the health department, 13,00,30,683 doses had been administered by 7pm, including 9,78,40,183 first doses and 3,21,90,500 second doses.

“UP is the only state in the country to achieve this figure in Covid vaccination. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to speed up vaccination and ordered officers to deliver vaccine doses to 100% eligible population of the state by December 15,” said a state government spokesperson in a press statement.

About 66.14 % of the state’s total eligible adult population had received at least one dose, while around 21.51% was fully immunised, according to the data. UP accounts for the maximum fully vaccinated population (3.21crore), followed by Maharashtra (3.05 crore), said the spokesperson.

“The CM has asked health officials to come up with a special drive to motivate people towards vaccination,” he added.

UP will adopt the Cluster Model 2.0 from November 1 to improve the second dose coverage in the state. Earlier this week, additional chief secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad, had told health officials, “Giving priority to full vaccination, the work of administering the second dose using the cluster model 2.0 should be done in those villages/localities where the first dose was successfully administered through the cluster model.”

UP’s active caseload had fallen below 100 and the recovery rate was 98.8%. No active case surfaced in 40 districts of the state. Uttar Pradesh saw eight fresh Covid cases while 12 people were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health. So far, 16,87,135 people had recovered from Covid in UP.