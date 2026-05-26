Only 14 of 72 illegal structures cleared near district court complex: LMC informs HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court was informed by the civic body that only 14 of the 72 identified encroachments around the district court premises in Qaiserbagh could be removed, while the remaining structures could not be cleared due to resistance by lawyers at the site.

The anti-encroachment drive by LMC near the Lucknow district court. (HT File)

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The municipal corporation submitted an action-taken report in compliance with the court’s earlier directions. Referring to a letter from the municipal commissioner, the report stated that encroachments near Chakbast crossing and Swasthya Bhavan were identified on May 17, and action had been initiated against them. However, the remaining encroachments could not be removed because of obstruction during the drive. The administration was subsequently asked to provide police support and necessary assistance to ensure compliance with the court’s order.

The court directed that after obtaining an appropriate order for the constitution of the bench, the matter be listed for further hearing on June 8. It also permitted parties and their counsel to file applications or affidavits in the meantime.

A division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajeev Bharti passed the order on May 25, which was uploaded on May 26. Earlier, on May 6, the court had ordered strict removal of encroachments while hearing a petition filed by Anuradha Singh and two others.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the municipal corporation’s report, around 72 encroachments, including lawyers’ chambers and some illegally constructed shops, were found in the area. Following the court’s directions, an anti-encroachment drive was conducted last week, which was opposed by lawyers. Police allegedly resorted to a lathi charge during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the municipal corporation’s report, around 72 encroachments, including lawyers’ chambers and some illegally constructed shops, were found in the area. Following the court’s directions, an anti-encroachment drive was conducted last week, which was opposed by lawyers. Police allegedly resorted to a lathi charge during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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In earlier observations, the court had said residents living near the district court, old high court complex, collectorate, revenue council, old Sadar Tehsil complex, sub-registrar’s office, divisional commissioner’s office, Residency power substation, Balrampur Hospital, Qaiserbagh bus stand and Tedhi Kothi were facing severe inconvenience because of the encroachments.

The court had also referred to an incident brought to its notice in which an ambulance allegedly got stuck due to the encroachments, leading to the death of a patient inside the vehicle.

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