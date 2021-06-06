Only Lucknow, three other districts remain under corona curfew in UP, review on Tuesday

The partial corona curfew was being eased in four more districts — Varanasi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad —from 7am on Monday and the situation in the four remaining districts under curbs — Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur with more than 600 active cases each — would be reviewed on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Now, a total of 71 districts with less than 600 active cases are out of the preview of the partial corona curfew.

“The state government had set a standard of more than 600 active cases for carrying on with the corona curfew. Earlier, 67 districts had the curfew eased because the cases fell below 600 there and now four more districts —Varanasi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad — will have the curfew eased from Monday 7am. Markets and shops will open from 7am to 7pm in these four districts as well. However, night curfew and weekend curfew will continue statewide,” he said.