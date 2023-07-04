Politics is a game of possibilities, says SBSP chief Rajbhar

LUCKNOW Amid growing buzz of the likelihood of SBSP chief OP Rajbhar becoming a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in UP to strengthen the saffron party’s rainbow coalition of smaller parties with caste appeal and him being rewarded with a cabinet minister’s post in Yogi 2.0, Rajbhar, clearly the man of the moment, spoke on many issues.

SBSP chief OP Rajbhar (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Excerpts:

Q The buzz is that you are set to join the BJP-led NDA and be rewarded with a cabinet minister’s post in Yogi 2.0. Is it time to congratulate you in advance?

A (Smiles). Thanks. As far as the buzz about my joining the BJP is concerned, I don’t have any knowledge of it as no one has contacted me from the BJP on this.

Q During your son’s wedding in 2018, you were angry about the then BJP government not being able to provide a road to your village. Now, in June 2023, top BJP leaders either congratulated you or visited you for your other son’s wedding. Seems that the difference between two weddings reveal your 2024 roadmap, isn’t it?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A (Laughs) I have friends across parties and why read too much into weddings!

Q Ahead of LS polls, the neutral space appears to be shrinking. Either you are with the BJP or against it. Which front would you be part of?

A If Mayawati ji and Jayant ji (RLD) back the united opposition front, I am willing to be part of it. Without Mayawati ji, this front makes little sense to me.

Q Jayant has cleared his stand, but Mayawati’s joining the opposition front appears uncertain, which effectively means you are merely stating that you would be part of BJP. Isn’t it?

A Why do you say so? In Maharashtra, who would have thought that Shiv Sena and Congress would come together. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, how many people had thought SP and BSP would be in alliance and that Mayawati ji and Mulayam Singh ji would share stage together. Politics is a game of possibilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday, has emphasised that you and BJP are together. The buzz around your tie-up with the BJP has grown?

A Who knows what the agenda of that meeting was…Brajesh ji is a senior Brahmin leader…he might have been consulted over the forthcoming reshuffle of the Modi ministry at the Centre and over inductions from UP.

Q Are you denying that you won’t be part of the BJP-led NDA in 2024?

A No, I merely said no one has approached me so far.

Q If, for a moment, one believes your take on Mayawati and the opposition front, would you then be part of the same front that also has Samajwadi Party in it?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Why not? As I said, no one can write off anything in politics, and in any case, I have only political differences the SP leadership, nothing personal against Akhilesh Yadav.

Q You say that several SP leaders are willing to be part of the ruling BJP? Are you aware of these things?

A As I said, everything is possible in politics. But I will not disclose anything that I may know on this, so probing me on the subject is pointless (smiles).

Q Your claim of several SP leaders being in touch has rattled SP leaders like Shivpal Yadav who termed you as a ‘halka’ (non serious) politician. What led to ties between you two sinking?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A What can you do when someone is out to finish you.

Q Is there more on you not being invited for a meeting to welcome opposition’s presidential candidate during presidential polls?

A Yeah, it started at the time of candidate selection for 2022 UP polls itself. The SP forced us into a corner on the issue. Then attempts were made to spy on us. All of that played a part.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON