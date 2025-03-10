Menu Explore
Open dumping continues to raise a stink in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 10, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Two agencies are hired for door-to-door collection and transportation of the garbage to transfer stations and the Shivri plant.

Even after two private agencies are hired for door-to-door garbage collection, open dumping is a common sight in several areas of the state capital. Heaps of garbage can be easily spotted even in Hazratganj, highlighting official apathy despite investments in waste management.

A garbage heap near Nirala Nagar in Lucknow on Sunday (Deepak Gupta/HT)
A garbage heap near Nirala Nagar in Lucknow on Sunday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The two agencies are hired for door-to-door collection and transportation of the garbage to transfer stations and the Shivri plant. However, people complain that the problem remains unresolved in Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Jankipuram even as they voiced their concerns regarding the lack of official monitoring on the two agencies.

“If the corporation is spending so much on waste management but garbage can still be seen on roads, then it clearly shows a neglection in execution,” said Ajay Mittal who lives in Hazratganj.

Another resident added that repeated complaints lead to temporary clean-ups, but within a day, waste piles up again. “I have stopped complaining now because nothing changes,” Karmanya Singh said.

In Jankipuram, people pointed out open waste lying along the busy stretch connecting Kursi Road and Jankipuram.

“This is one of the most used routes, yet garbage remains dumped here daily. It not only looks bad but also creates hygiene issues,” said Ameya.

Responding to the allegations, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava said he was unaware of specific locations where waste had not been cleared. “If locations are shared, we will ensure action is taken,” he said.

