Oppn parties anxious over BSP fielding Brahmins for UP polls: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said her party has started fielding candidates from upper castes, particularly the Brahmin community, for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She claimed that it has made opposition parties, Samajwadi Party in particular, anxious. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

Mayawati also said Brahmins in large numbers are joining the BSP. In a post on social media platform X, she said fielding Brahmins has caused unease among all opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party. “This seems natural given the possibility of a repeat of the 2007 election results, when the Brahmin community contributed to the formation of the majority BSP government,: the former UP CM said.

“The BSP has taken the lead over rival parties in selecting candidates for the 2027 assembly election. The party has already finalised candidates on 80 seats after green signal by the party chief. The candidates have been made in-charge of the constituencies from which they will contest the upcoming assembly election. Among the upper caste, weightage is being given to the candidates belonging to the Brahmin community,” said a BSP leader.

Clearing her stand on the selection of the Brahmin community candidates, Mayawati said, “It is well known that in a state like Uttar Pradesh with a large population, the interests of the upper castes, particularly the Brahmin community, are of paramount importance to the BSP.”

“It is only in the BSP that the Brahmins are safe, and the party has proven its principle, intention, and policy of ‘sarvajan hitay- sarvajan sukhay’ by first implementing it at the party level and after formation of the government, the Brahmins were given full respect and honour, as well as full participation at every level of the government. On the other hand, in the governments of other parties, this community has been feeling neglected, insecure, and cheated for quite some time,” she claimed.

“In view of the Brahmin community’s readiness to join the BSP on the basis of social brotherhood, the process of making them party candidates is underway. They have full faith in the BSP’s ‘Iron Lady’ leadership. If the BSP forms the government, they will be given the same respect and honour at every level as before. This is their real concern and the reason why they are moving away from other parties,” Mayawati wrote.

“The candidates from upper castes like Kshatriya, Vaishya etc and other communities will also be made candidates on the basis of their readiness to join the BSP. The formula is- ‘the more prepared one is, the more participation one gets’,” she said.

“The BSP, unlike other parties, does not play narrow and selfish politics of handing out ‘lollipops’ to a few people, but considers its constitutional duty to care for the interest and welfare of the entire society. That is why the BSP’s policies and programmes are excellent in the interest of the country and the people, in matters of public interest and welfare, crime control and law and order,” the BSP chief wrote.