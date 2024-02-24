Opposition attacks BJP on question paper leaks in major exams in UP

The opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday for playing with the future of students by luring them with government jobs. They asked thye BJP to introspect why question papers of all major examinations in UP were getting leaked one after the other. Candidates wait outside an examintaion centre to appear in Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET Exam 2021), in Moradabad, November 28, 2021. The examination had been cancelled due to alleged paper leak. (PTI File)

The opposition leaders took to social media to describe the UP government’s decision to cancel the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Recruitment Examination-2023 as a victory of youths before which the BJP had to bow . They alleged that these paper leaks were not possible without involvement of some resourceful person who was still roaming free without fear.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ- UP police constable recruitment exam cancelled amid paper leak allegations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday posted on X that the cancellation of UP Police Recruitment Exam was the victory of youths and the defeat of miscreants of the BJP government.

His post read, “Earlier BJP people were saying that the papers were not leaked, then how can they accept it now. This meant that officers and criminals were in collusion. But in the face of all the evidence, the government has been forced to bow to avoid a historic defeat in the elections.”

“Now everyone has started understanding the truth of the game that the BJP government is playing with unemployed young men and women in the name of jobs. Announcing jobs for charging fees worth billions of rupees, allowing papers to be leaked and then pretending to cancel them… this game will prove very costly for BJP this time. The youths have decided that they will neither be misled nor fall into any BJP trap. The youths will defeat the BJP badly in the election.”

ALSO READ- Lok Sabha elections: AAP-Congress alliance vs BJP in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa; seats sharing details revealed

Speaking in Bahraich on Saturday, Akhilesh said, “If the government wanted to provide jobs, it would have taken strict action at the time the first paper was leaked. Today, there are not only allegations of paper leak, but also a large number of youth are sitting in protest in front of the Public Service Commission office demanding re-examination. The government claimed free and fair examination but its claims now lie exposed and that is why we say that the government has been playing with the dream of youth.”

Yadav was in Bahraich to offer his condolences on the demise of former MP Rubab Saeeda who passed away on February 6.

“This is not just about 50 or 60 lakh candidates but about 2.5 crore people they were associated with and since they have been betrayed, these youth will work to uproot the BJP in near future,” he said.

“There is no district left from where paper leak hasn’t been heard. Answers were being circulated on WhatsApp, showing total failure of the government,” he added.

“This was the government which claimed to provide jobs and employment, but today where are the jobs and where is the employment? The government is giving temporary jobs like Agniveer. Their (BJP leaders’) speeches start and end with the slogan Bharat Mata ki Jai but these people who call themselves nationalists and farmers were protesting for their rights. What kind of patriots are they who order lathi charge on youth and farmers?,” he asked. “SP always stands by farmers on all issues of their rights and respect,” he said. Taking a dig at the BJP, Akhilesh said: “Those who used to raise slogans like Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan, are resorting to cane charge and lobbing tear gas on farmers who demanding more price for their produce.

Congress member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in his social media post said, “Uttar Pradesh police exam was finally cancelled which is a big victory for student power and youth unity! The message is clear - no matter how much the government tries to suppress the truth, our rights can be won only by fighting unitedly. Those who unite will win, those who divide will be crushed.”

General secretary of Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to social media, posting : “The government had to bow before the power of youths as UP police recruitment exam was cancelled. Till yesterday, people in the government were making statements in an attempt to deny the paper leak. When their lies could not stand before the power of the youths, the examination was cancelled today.”

Her post read, “The entire incident shows that the BJP government is not serious about the future of the youths but about saving its image and the examination mafia. The government should announce the new date as soon as possible and ensure that the paper will not be leaked this time.”

ALSO READ- Even SP has wilted under the Hindutva wave, says party leader

UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said, “Papers were leaked in all the examinations. Why were they leaked? Get it investigated. Take action against them. Our leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also said that there should be a CBI investigation, action should be taken. Day before yesterday a child committed suicide, first he burnt his degree and then committed suicide. That child had also given the examination.”

Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel said: “The exam would be re-conducted in six months, but we cannot trust it because youth are continuously being fooled and tricked in the state. If there’s a delay in justice, then it is also injustice. The exam should be held at the earliest.”

( With input from Sharq Rais Siddiqui)