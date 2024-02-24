Lok Sabha polls: AAP-Congress alliance vs BJP in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa; seats details revealed

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Saturday confirmed their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The parties have shared their seat-sharing agreements for Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi with Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting in January.

In Gujarat, the Congress will contest in 24 seats, AAP in 2; in Haryana, the Congress will contest in 9 seats, AAP in one seat; in Delhi AAP will take the lead with four seats, the Congress 3 seats.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Gujarat has 26 Lok Sabha seats. Congress will contest on 24. AAP will have its candidates on 2 seats - Bharuch and Bhavnagar," Congress general secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik said.

"Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats. Congress will contest on 9. AAP will have its candidates on 1 seat - in Kurukshetra," he added.

In Delhi, AAP will contest in New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi; the Congress will contest in Chandni Chowk, North East and North West seats.

Wasnik said after a long discussion, it was decided that the Congress will contest in the Chandigarh seat.

In Goa, the Congress will contest both the Lok Sabha seats.

The two parties made no remarks about Punjab, where AAP formed a government in 2022 after dislodging the Congress.

Earlier this month, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his party will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

AAP and Congress, old rivals in Punjab and Delhi, contested the Chandigarh mayoral elections in alliance last month and won after the Supreme Court's intervention.