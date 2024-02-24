AAP-Congress alliance: BJP reminds Arvind Kejriwal of his 2012 jail promise

New Delhi: Reacting to the announcement of AAP and Congress's alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in three states and two union territories, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday reminded Arvind Kejriwal of his promise to put the leaders of the grand old party in jail. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely. (Hindustan Times file photo)

“You must have heard 'chor chor mausere bhai'. That is what is happening between AAP and Congress. AAP workers are disappointed because Arvind Kejriwal used to speak about putting Congress leaders in jail but he is now at their feet” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP was formed after the former staged a massive anti-corruption agitation in the national capital. The Congress was in power in Delhi as well as the Centre at that time.

On the day Arvind Kejriwal launched his party in 2012, he had promised that he would send corrupt ministers to jail within six months of coming to power.

It was Arvind Kejriwal's AAP that dislodged the Congress governments in Delhi and Punjab.

"Congress workers are disappointed too. Arvind Kejriwal and AAP had ousted Congress from their 15 years of rule and now Kejriwal is sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi...BJP and Narendra Modi are in everyone's hearts...People of Delhi will decide everything because today it is clear that the top leaders of AAP and Congress are one and the same," Manoj Tiwari added.

AAP leader Atishi, meanwhile, claimed Arvind Kejrwal can be arrested soon.

"Be it Congress or AAP, we have prioritised welfare of the country over welfare of the party... The INDIA alliance will win Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and Goa... Ever since the INDIA alliance seat sharing was nearly finalised, Arvind Kejriwal started getting threats from all sides. We were told, if we don't exit the alliance, after ED, CBI will also frame charges against Arvind Kejriwal to arrest him. We have information that the CBI will issue a notice on Monday, and probably in some days, Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested," she claimed.

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said there will be a positive result after the alliance.

"Congress will contest on North East, Chandni Chowk and North West seats. AAP will contest in New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi. As a part of the INDIA Alliance, we had said earlier too that we will follow the order of high command...We will have a positive result in the time to come," he said.

The two parties have announced an alliance in Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, Delhi and Chandigarh. They are still discussing the possibility of an alliance in Assam. However, they will contest the elections against each other in Punjab.

