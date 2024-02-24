UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam amid paper leak allegations

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Saturday announced the cancellation of the recently held UP Police constable recruitment exam. UP Police Constable exam candidates stage a protest over paper leak allegations in Lucknow, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

The development came amid massive protests by candidates over allegations of paper leak. The exam was held on February 17 and 18, with two shifts per day.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Announcing the decision, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the paper will now be held within the next six months.

“There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who played with the hard work of the youth will not be spared. Strictest action will be taken against them,” the chief minister wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As soon as the announcement was made, celebrations erupted at Eco Garden in state capital Lucknow, where aspirants have been protesting for a re-exam. Similar protests have taken place in other cities of the state, including Prayagraj, where the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is headquartered.

Around 48 lakh candidates had applied for 60,244 constable posts. According to officials, as many as 244 people were arrested for ‘fraudulent activities’ during the recruitment exam.

“Those who violated the confidentiality of the exam are on the Special Task Force's (STF) radar. Several major arrests have been made,” an official told Hindustan Times.