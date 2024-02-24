UP police constable recruitment aspirants stage protest, seek re-examination

LUCKNOW Hundreds of UP police constable recruitment aspirants gathered at Eco Garden in Lucknow on Friday and staged a massive protest demanding re-examination. They claimed the sanctity of the exam was compromised with the question paper going viral on social media hours before the start of the exam. UP police constable recruitment aspirants gathered at the Eco Garden in Lucknow for a protest, demanding a re-exam. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The recruitment exam, held on February 17 and 18, was marred by allegations of paper leak on social media. Candidates alleged that the paper was available at a price between ₹50,000 and ₹2 lakh, claiming that many candidates had it 8-12 hours before the commencement of the exam.

Nearly 48 lakh candidates had applied for the posts of 60,244 constables while 244 people were arrested for indulging in fraudulent activities during the recruitment exam.

Nitesh Singh, a candidate from Rae Bareli, said: “The result of this exam will impact our fortunes in a big way. Several videos went viral on social media showing the question paper was leaked and available online.”

Another aspirant, Rohit Kumar of Lucknow, said candidates had given a call to gather at the Eco Garden on Friday, after which there was a huge turnout of aspirants here. The aspirants claimed that elaborate police arrangements were made, but no government officials came to receive their application or listen to their pleas.

Ankur Yadav of Lucknow claimed that when he returned home after writing the exam on day one, he came to know that the paper was leaked. “We came to know from Telegram and WhatsApp,” he said.

According to him, the recruitment body asked five applicants to submit evidence in support of their claim (paper leak).

On Monday, the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had constituted an internal committee to inquire into paper leak allegations, said senior officials of the board.

Board chairperson Renuka Mishra said the board constituted an internal committee in view of the problems being reported by candidates on social media. Investigation will be done regarding the viral question paper and answer sheet, she added.

She claimed that no paper was uploaded on social media before the start of the exam.