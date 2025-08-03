Organ donation: A gift of life and hope for India

Nearly 5,00,000 people die every year in India due to scarcity of organs. These are not just statistics; they are real lives lost, families left waiting, and opportunities missed. Organ donation is one of the most compassionate acts a person can perform, with the power to save or transform the lives of many. Yet in India, this life-saving potential remains tragically underused. The need is overwhelming, the medical capability exists, but awareness, social acceptance, and timely action remain critical gaps in the system. National Organ Donation Day is observed every year on August 3. (Sourced)

Today, as India observes National Organ Donation Day, it offers an urgent reminder that the solution to these preventable deaths lies within our collective reach. It is not just a date to acknowledge donors and doctors; it is a call to action for every citizen to consider how one decision, taken today, could mean life for someone tomorrow.

India’s journey with organ transplantation began in 1962. However, it wasn’t until 1994 that the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA) provided a legal framework for the removal, storage, and transplantation of human organs. This legislation also legally recognised brain stem death and outlawed the organ trade. Amendments in 2011 and subsequent rules in 2014 further clarified procedures, expanded the definition of near relatives, allowed swap donations, and mandated hospitals to approach families in ICU settings for consent in brain death cases. The framework is now robust. What’s lacking is public engagement and institutional consistency across states.

India’s deceased organ donation rate stands at just 0.65 per million population, far behind countries like Spain (3.5), the United States (2.2), and the UK (1.5). Despite having performed the second-largest number of transplants in the world in 2019, the sheer size of India’s population means the demand remains critically unmet. According to government data, every year about two lakh people die from liver disease, fifty thousand from heart-related conditions, and over 1.5 lakh need a kidney transplant, yet only around 5,000 receive one. More than one lakh people suffer from corneal blindness and await a transplant. The numbers speak to a systemic loss of life that could have been prevented.

One organ donor can save up to eight lives and improve the quality of life for at least fifty people by donating organs and tissues such as kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, intestines, corneas, bones, and skin. Tragically, many potential donors are lost due to a lack of consent, delay in certification, or absence of medical coordination. India witnesses over 1.5 lakh road accident deaths every year. Nearly half of these victims are in the 18-35 age group, people in otherwise good health who could become donors. If even a small percentage of these cases led to successful donations, the impact would be transformational.

The difference between life and death in these cases often lies in the decisions made by families in ICUs. Consider a young man declared brain-dead after a car crash. His organs could save several lives, but the donation depends entirely on whether his family understands the situation, is approached with empathy, and receives accurate medical information. If that happens, a personal tragedy can become a legacy of hope. If it doesn’t, another opportunity is lost. This is where transplant coordinators play an irreplaceable role, guiding families, managing logistics, and ensuring that every viable opportunity is acted upon.

Widespread myths around organ donation continue to discourage people from pledging or consenting. One of the most common misconceptions is that doctors may not try as hard to save a registered donor. This is categorically false. The team working to save a life is entirely separate from the transplant team. The preservation of life is always the first priority. Others worry that organ donation will disfigure the body or prevent a traditional funeral. In truth, organ retrieval is conducted like any other surgery, and families can still perform last rites, including open-casket funerals. Some believe their religion doesn’t allow organ donation. However, all major religions practised in India, including Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, and Buddhism, support donation as an act of charity and selflessness. Another persistent myth is the cost. In reality, donors or their families are not charged anything for organ donation.

Brain death, the irreversible cessation of brain stem activity, is legally recognised in India and medically distinct from coma. Even though the heart may still beat with ventilator support, the person is considered legally dead. The diagnosis of brain death requires a set of strict clinical tests performed by a panel of four doctors, and only after two separate assessments can it be officially declared. This window between brain death and the eventual shutdown of organs is critical for retrieval. But the process hinges entirely on timely identification and family consent.

Living organ donation is also a valuable pathway. A healthy adult may donate a kidney or a portion of the liver to a loved one, provided medical criteria and legal procedures are met. In deceased donation, organs from a brain-dead individual can be transplanted to recipients across the country, depending on compatibility and logistics. Eye donation, which can be done even several hours after death, has the unique power to restore sight to two individuals. Yet lakhs remain blind due to lack of donor pledges.

India’s legal and institutional ecosystem has evolved significantly. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), along with its regional (ROTTO) and state-level (SOTTO) counterparts, maintains a nationwide registry, matches donors with recipients, and ensures transparency in allocation. A noteworthy addition is the integration of organ donation consent into driving licence applications. Individuals are now asked whether they wish to pledge their organs when applying for or renewing their licence, a simple checkbox that could carry the weight of saving several lives. Considering India’s large population of young drivers, even a modest uptick in pledges through this route can create a substantial impact.

Public education is the next frontier. Organ donation should be included in school and college curricula as part of health education. Media campaigns, similar to those used for polio eradication or blood donation, must be launched to build familiarity and break social hesitation. Religious leaders and community influencers should be encouraged to speak in favour of donation, reinforcing its moral and spiritual value. Hospitals must ensure the presence of trained transplant coordinators who can sensitively and effectively engage with families during their most vulnerable moments. Importantly, donor families must be publicly honoured, not for glorification, but to inspire.

Organ donation is not about death; it is about the life that continues. It is the most generous legacy a person can leave behind. In a country like India, where acts of charity are deeply rooted in culture and faith, organ donation should be embraced not as an exception, but as an expectation. Let us not allow five lakh deaths each year to remain a silent statistic. Let us instead turn every lost life into a second chance for someone else.

Authors:

Dr. R.K. Dhiman – Director, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Dr. R. Harsvardhan – Medical Superintendent, SGPGIMS, Lucknow and Joint Director, State Organ &Tissue Transplant Organisation-UP