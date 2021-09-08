OTT will help us get a wider audience: Anupam Ghosh

Filmmaker and writer Anupam Ghosh is happy that his new venture got streamed recently on two different platforms. The Lucknowite feels that till last year it was tough for filmmakers to find audience without big stars but then OTT turned the things for good.

“I had completed writing the film in 2019 and was working on the post-production since last year. After the film was ready, I started meeting theatre owners in Mumbai and was given a slot that i knew would never attract audience. So, eventually I released my debut feature as a director on OTT and I am extremely happy that it will get a wider audience now.”

Talking about his new film, Ghosh says, “After releasing two short films in the last few years, this story was in my head. I was working on the script that was based on a real life event that happened a few years back. The subject of my film Ganda Baccha is about the youth of our country who have lost their way and end up in a crime-terror nexus,” says the Salesman and Chinky My Foot, director.

Winner of Gomti-Gaurav Samman says he is a mix of Bengali and Ganga-Jamuni culture and that well reflects in his stories too. “Be it theatre, TV or films I believe in telling stories that are real and helps me to give something back to the society. I have shot this project at real locations in Malihabad, near Lucknow.”

He has written shows like 9 Malabar Hill, Basera, Intezaar Aur Sahi, Dariba Dairies besides being a director as well as a creative director for Ansh and Mr & Mrs Sharma Allahabadwale before coming up with his own production house.