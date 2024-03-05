 Oust BJP, get jobs: Akhilesh Yadav - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Oust BJP, get jobs: Akhilesh Yadav

Oust BJP, get jobs: Akhilesh Yadav

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 06, 2024 05:36 AM IST

SP's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP govt post Yogi 2.0 expansion, holds oath ceremony for youth on unemployment. Instructs social media team to counter BJP propaganda.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the state government after the expansion of the Yogi 2.0 in which four new ministers were inducted. Akhilesh also held an oath taking ceremony for many youths over ‘unemployment and paper leaks’.

Akhilesh Yadav (HT FILE)
Akhilesh Yadav (HT FILE)

After the oath ceremony at the SP state headquarters, Akhilesh wrote in a post on X: “Here’s another oath...We unemployed youth... victims of paper leaks...struggling to get jobs...to safeguard our future hereby take an oath that we will vote only for those parties whose agenda is to provide jobs-employment...Oust the BJP, get jobs.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

AY asks SP’s social media team to counter BJP ‘propaganda’

Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting of the party’s social media team and asked its members to engage intensively to counter the ‘BJP’s propaganda and lies’ on social media. Akhilesh also asked the team to expand its social media outreach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On