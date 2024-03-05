Oust BJP, get jobs: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the state government after the expansion of the Yogi 2.0 in which four new ministers were inducted. Akhilesh also held an oath taking ceremony for many youths over ‘unemployment and paper leaks’. Akhilesh Yadav (HT FILE)

After the oath ceremony at the SP state headquarters, Akhilesh wrote in a post on X: “Here’s another oath...We unemployed youth... victims of paper leaks...struggling to get jobs...to safeguard our future hereby take an oath that we will vote only for those parties whose agenda is to provide jobs-employment...Oust the BJP, get jobs.”

AY asks SP’s social media team to counter BJP ‘propaganda’

Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting of the party’s social media team and asked its members to engage intensively to counter the ‘BJP’s propaganda and lies’ on social media. Akhilesh also asked the team to expand its social media outreach.