Over 1,000 dairies in municipal limits put Lucknow’s smart city dream at risk

LUCKNOW: The promise to transform Lucknow into a modern and smart city crumbles as reality sets in—cattle roaming freely on the streets has become a common sight, exposing deep-rooted problems that persist despite high court directives. With over 1,000 illegal dairy businesses continuing to operate within municipal limits, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s failure to enforce the law underscores a lapse by authorities in maintaining the standards expected of a modern city. For representation only (Sourced)

Under the Nagar Nigam Act of 1959, cattle rearing is prohibited due to the pollution they cause. However, individuals may keep up to two cows if they have adequate space and obtain a license.

According to LMC officials, around 10,500 stray animals are housed in Kanha Upvan and about 2,000 in various Kanji houses, yet thousands of animals continue to roam the streets. Most of these animals are abandoned on the road by their owners when their lactation cycle is paused.

Additional municipal commissioner Arvind Rao highlighted the persistent issue of dairies operating within municipal limits despite longstanding bans. “The presence of dairies within municipal limits has been prohibited since a high court order in 2000. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) later reinforced this ban due to the environmental pollution caused by these dairies,” Rao said, adding that in March 2022, the NGT issued an additional order mandating the removal of dairies from within municipal boundaries.

Currently, over 1,000 dairies continue to operate within the city, with a significant concentration in the Pink City area of Para, where approximately 200 dairies are located. While Gomti Nagar has no dairies, the recently incorporated Gomti Nagar Extension area is home to around 200 dairies. Other areas such as Indira Nagar, Jankipuram, Madiaon, and Gudamba also have a high number of dairies. In contrast, Ashiana and Alambagh have scattered dairies, primarily run by individuals, according to chief animal welfare officer of LMC Dr. Abhinav Varma.

Corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan said, “There are more than 1,000 dairies operating within municipal limits, and the LMC has failed to curb their growth. In fact, these dairies are running with the support of some LMC employees.”

On Monday, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation conducted a drive against illegal dairies in the Aurangabad Jagir and Ratan Khand localities of Zone 8. The operation, led by Abhinav Verma, was supported by the police force, enforcement teams, and cattle-catching staff. During the operation, 16 cows and 2 buffaloes were seized and taken to the Kanji House in Aishbagh, run by the Nagar Nigam.

“We have conducted more than 90 drives this year against over 100 illegal dairies and recovered more than ₹10 lakh in fines from the dairy owners,” Verma said.

Verma admitted that there could be over 7,000 animals in dairies still operating within the municipal limits.

Corporator Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu said, “The illegal dairy operators have encroached on main roads and vacant plots by tying up large numbers of cows and buffaloes, causing obstructions on the roads and clogging drains. This has resulted in disrupted traffic, potential health hazards, and severe inconvenience to local residents. The LMC must report these violations to the police for action.”