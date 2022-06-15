Over 1 lakh RTE admissions in UP this year and growing

More than 1.03 lakh children from disadvantaged sections have been admitted to unaided recognised private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act this year, so far.

Around 20,000 students more will be added to this year’s RTE admissions after the third phase lottery that was carried out by basic education minister Sandeep Singh, on Wednesday.

Seat allotment of poor children in private schools under RTE is done through lottery from the available applications.

In the third phase, 26,915 applications were verified against 36,232 applications. Over all, 1,24,145 allocations have been done in three phases so far.

RTE mandates unaided recognised private schools to set aside at least 25 per cent of their entry-level seats (pre-primary and class 1) for children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections.

There is a provision of monthly fee reimbursement of ₹450 per child to the unaided recognised private schools by the state government. Additionally, ₹5000 annually is provided to the parents of such students for books and uniform.

“The implementation of the policy has been a rising curve with 42,000 admissions in 2018, 59,652 in 2019, another 87,728 in 2020 and 99,255 admissions in 2021,” said Samina Bano of Rightwalk Foundation.

“All the recognised private schools of the state are requested to cooperate with the government and the department in getting maximum children benefited under this scheme,” she said.