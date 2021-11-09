Over 10-degree drop in UP min temp over a month as winter sets in

As Old Man Winter steps in, minimum temperature across Uttar Pradesh dropped around 10 degrees Celsius in a month, Indian Meteorological Department data read. The early morning temperature in Lucknow dropped to 14.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is a degree Celsius below normal.

On October 8, the minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius. It dropped to 16.2 degrees on November 1 and has been on a slide since then. The maximum temperature has also dropped, the IMD data showed. On October 8, the maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius. It was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius on Monday.

“The drop in average day temperature has been slightly lower as compared to the previous year. The drop, however, signals the onset of winter. We expect the temperatures to fall by at least 8 degrees more during this month,” said JP Gupta, director, state meteorological department.

According to the MeT department, Lucknow may experience similar weather in till mid-week. “Lucknow and nearby areas will experience fog in the coming days, especially in the morning,” added Gupta.

The minimum temperature has also dropped in several other cities of Uttar Pradesh as well. The night temperature in Varanasi dropped to 13.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal. With 12.6 degrees Celsius, Kanpur recorded one of the lowest temperatures across UP.

The drop in temperatures will also impact air pollution levels in the state. Experts suggest that the temperature drop will make the state air pollution across UP worse in the coming days. “The drop in temperatures affects movement of particulate matter in the air which leads to rise in pollution levels. As the temperature drops across UP, the air pollution levels will spike,” senior environmentalist Sidhant Singh said.