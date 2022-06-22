Over 150 country made weapons destroyed using bulldozer in Kaushambi

As many 152 illegal country made firearms and other weapons that were seized from criminals during the last few years and kept at police malkhanas (store) were crushed under a bulldozer outside the SP office in Kaushambi on Wednesday.

The action was taken as the cases related to recovery of these firearms were disposed of by a court, police said.

During last few years, illegal pistols, knives, cartridges and other sharp weapons were seized from criminals during police action and were deposited at ‘malkhana’ (store). In total 152 firearms and weapons were lying at malkhanas of police stations. On Wednesday, they were collected at SP office and destroyed using a bulldozer in the presence of SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena, SDM Prakhar Uttam, ASP Samar Bahadur and other officials.

“The firearms were placed on the concrete road outside the office and bulldozer was moved over them multiple times untill they were completely crushed,” said SP Hemraj Meena and added that the iron will now be melted and sold as per the procedure, he added.

PHOTO: Seized old countrymade weapons being destroyed using a bulldozer at SP-Kaushambi’s office. (HT)