: In a major push towards digitisation of land records, the Lucknow district administration has completed scanning and digitising over 22.5 lakh revenue records across five tehsils, officials said on Monday.

Over 22.5 lakh land records digitised in Lucknow; online access from April 15

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According to an official memorandum issued by district magistrate Vishak G, the exercise covers all villages—totalling 898—across seven parganas in the tehsils of Sadar, Malihabad, Mohanlalganj, BKT and Sarojininagar.

The digitised records include khatauni (record of rights), settlement records and consolidation-related documents, among others. In total, 22,51,696 records have been scanned and made available in digital format.

ADM Shubhi Singh said the records will be accessible through a newly created website, lucknowbhulekh.in, enabling citizens to view documents and obtain certified copies online.

“The facility to view and obtain certified copies of all such digitised records will be available through the website from April 15,” the order stated.

The administration further clarified that after April 15, certified copies of the digitised records will be issued only through the online mode. Physical copies will no longer be provided from record rooms for documents that have already been digitised.

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{{^usCountry}} The move is aimed at enhancing transparency, ease of access and efficiency in revenue administration, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move is aimed at enhancing transparency, ease of access and efficiency in revenue administration, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Citing an example, the DM said, “Today if someone asks for specific land records of Bakkas gaon in Mohanlalganj tehsil, they will have to submit an application. This application will be serialised with the rest of the other applications. Then the person in charge of the record room will browse through the files to get duplicate copies. Now, it will be made available at the click of the mouse.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing an example, the DM said, “Today if someone asks for specific land records of Bakkas gaon in Mohanlalganj tehsil, they will have to submit an application. This application will be serialised with the rest of the other applications. Then the person in charge of the record room will browse through the files to get duplicate copies. Now, it will be made available at the click of the mouse.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If someone wants a document of land or revenue record, they will be asked to pay a nominal amount. They will get a One Time Password wherein they will get access to click and download their desired document without any human interface,” the DM added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If someone wants a document of land or revenue record, they will be asked to pay a nominal amount. They will get a One Time Password wherein they will get access to click and download their desired document without any human interface,” the DM added. {{/usCountry}}

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