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Over 22.5 lakh land records digitised in Lucknow; online access from April 15

Lucknow district has digitised over 22.5 lakh land records, accessible online from April 15, enhancing transparency and efficiency in revenue administration.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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: In a major push towards digitisation of land records, the Lucknow district administration has completed scanning and digitising over 22.5 lakh revenue records across five tehsils, officials said on Monday.

Over 22.5 lakh land records digitised in Lucknow; online access from April 15

According to an official memorandum issued by district magistrate Vishak G, the exercise covers all villages—totalling 898—across seven parganas in the tehsils of Sadar, Malihabad, Mohanlalganj, BKT and Sarojininagar.

The digitised records include khatauni (record of rights), settlement records and consolidation-related documents, among others. In total, 22,51,696 records have been scanned and made available in digital format.

ADM Shubhi Singh said the records will be accessible through a newly created website, lucknowbhulekh.in, enabling citizens to view documents and obtain certified copies online.

“The facility to view and obtain certified copies of all such digitised records will be available through the website from April 15,” the order stated.

The administration further clarified that after April 15, certified copies of the digitised records will be issued only through the online mode. Physical copies will no longer be provided from record rooms for documents that have already been digitised.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Over 22.5 lakh land records digitised in Lucknow; online access from April 15
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Over 22.5 lakh land records digitised in Lucknow; online access from April 15
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