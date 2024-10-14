Over 25 detained for Bahraich violence during immersion procession; SHO suspended

BAHRAICH: The Bahraich district administration suspended two police officers and detained over 25 people in connection with the violence that erupted during an idol immersion procession on Sunday evening that led to the death of a 22-year-old man, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Bahraich: Police personnel during a flag march as tension escalates after violence during idol immersion yesterday, in Bahraich on Monday (PTI)

Officials also ordered schools to remain shut on Monday as a precautionary measure and deployed additional security personnel in the area to keep the peace.

District magistrate Monika Rani said the authorities had facilitated the immersion of the idols, which was halted after violence broke out in the district’s Maharajganj area on Sunday, through the night and the immersion continued till 5am on Sunday.

The body of Ram Gopal Mishra, the 22-year-old resident of Rehuwa Mansoor village who died following a gunshot injury, has been handed over to his family after completion of the post-mortem.

Violence broke out in Bahraich’s Mahsi Maharajganj market area on Sunday after a dispute over the loud music being played as the procession was passing by a minority-dominated area. Police said stones were thrown at the procession and someone opened fire, killing Mishra.

The news of Mishra’s death sparked outrage among locals who vandalised vehicles and set four houses on fire, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said 25-30 people have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the face-off and more people were being identified through video footage of the violence.

A first information report has also been filed against one Salman from whose house the gunshots were fired at the procession.

Shukla said Hardi SHO SK Verma and Mahsi Police out-post in-charge Shiv Kumar Saroj have been suspended in the first instance for the violence.

Rani added that an additional district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) have been deputed to the area with adequate police forces were deployed in the village.