Over 37K OBC girls to get aid for marriage: Minister

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities Narendra Kashyap held a review meeting here wherein it was decided that 37,500 girls of Other Backward Classes (OBC) category from across the state will be given ₹20,000 each at the time of their marriage out of the ₹75 crore fund set aside by the department of the backward classes welfare for them.

These identified girls are those whose parents’ income is not more than ₹2.50 lakh per annnum—a criterion set by the department for giving the aid which will be provided within 90 days before or after the marriage of these girls. The department has already received applications under this scheme.

As per the minister, beneficiaries of the schemes of his departments are not well informed regarding what they are entitled to. Moreover, several schemes offered for empowerment of persons with disabilities were also reviewed and instructions were given to implement them at the earliest.

The computer training schemes as well as hostel construction plans also needed to be popularised among persons with disabilities so that they could get benefit of them, the minister added.

The schemes meant for them included divyangjan maintenance scheme, leprosy pension scheme and artificial limbs/assistant equipment scheme among others. In the meeting, Kashyap said world class learning environment needed to be created for OBCs and for persons with disabilities.