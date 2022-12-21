Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Over 37K OBC girls to get aid for marriage: Minister

Over 37K OBC girls to get aid for marriage: Minister

lucknow news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 01:21 AM IST

These identified girls are those whose parents’ income is not more than ₹2.50 lakh per annnum—a criterion set by the department for giving the aid which will be provided within 90 days before or after the marriage of these girls.

These identified girls are those whose parents’ income is not more than 2.50 lakh per annnum—a criterion set by the department for giving the aid which will be provided within 90 days before or after the marriage of these girls. The department has already received applications under this scheme. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities Narendra Kashyap held a review meeting here wherein it was decided that 37,500 girls of Other Backward Classes (OBC) category from across the state will be given 20,000 each at the time of their marriage out of the 75 crore fund set aside by the department of the backward classes welfare for them.

These identified girls are those whose parents’ income is not more than 2.50 lakh per annnum—a criterion set by the department for giving the aid which will be provided within 90 days before or after the marriage of these girls. The department has already received applications under this scheme.

As per the minister, beneficiaries of the schemes of his departments are not well informed regarding what they are entitled to. Moreover, several schemes offered for empowerment of persons with disabilities were also reviewed and instructions were given to implement them at the earliest.

The computer training schemes as well as hostel construction plans also needed to be popularised among persons with disabilities so that they could get benefit of them, the minister added.

The schemes meant for them included divyangjan maintenance scheme, leprosy pension scheme and artificial limbs/assistant equipment scheme among others. In the meeting, Kashyap said world class learning environment needed to be created for OBCs and for persons with disabilities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP