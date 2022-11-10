Over 400 girl students selected for 20 UP Girls Battalion

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Recruitment drive underway at Lucknow police line on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The recruitment drive for the 20 UP Girls Battalion saw a turnout of nearly 1,200 girl students from across 14 degree colleges at police line in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The recruitment took place in three phases.

Selection of cadets for the National Cadet Corps is done on the basis of physical ability and educational qualifications of the students. They are tested in writing, running, other sports activities and medical fitness. Commanding officer of 20 UP Girls Battalion, Col. Vinod Joshi said that of the 1,200 candidates, as many as 437 girls were selected for the NCC. Post enrolment, the instructors from the Indian Army will go to the concerned colleges to counsel and prepare the students for a career in the armed forces.

Joshi addressed the students during the recruitment and spoke to them about the rules and regulations of application, and the importance of the NCC discipline. He explained that the NCC training is free, and once a cadet’s training is complete, they are given an A, B or C certificate.

