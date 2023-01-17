Over 4K candidates get selected at mega job fair

Around 8,500 youths took part in a mega job fair held at ITI Aliganj here on Monday. Representatives of more than 100 companies were present and as many as 4,743 candidates were selected for different jobs as per their qualifications and skills.

While inaugurating the job fair, Kapil Dev Agarwal, minister of state for vocational education and skill development (independent charge), said it is the priority of the government to give employment to the youth by providing vocational education and skill training and to provide skilled manpower to the industries in the state according to their needs.

He said, “Now, due to improved law and order, power supply and helpful policies of the industries and favourable environment, the trend of investors from country and abroad is increasing in the state. Availability of skilled manpower is a major requirement for running the industries and in view of this, the government has resolved to increase the skill training programmes more rapidly and with more utility.”

Addressing the event, he said as per the wish of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the department of vocational education and skill development has provided employment to 7.5 lakh youths in the last five years. He informed that this year more than 1,250 job fairs have been organised by the Mission Rozgar and ITIs in the state, in which 1.2 lakh youths have been provided employment.

Apart from this, apprenticeship facility has been made available to more than 5,800 youths in industries, while more than 20,000 youths have been provided free training along with employment through dual training module. In the last two years, 1.3 lakh youths have been given on-the-job training in industries.

The minister said that in the coming days, we will provide employment to the youth of the state in foreign countries as well. Referring to other achievements of the department, he said that this year a pilot project has been started to provide training and post-training employment to Divyangjans, in which 2,100 Divyangjans are being trained in the first phase. Similarly, efforts are being made to bring destitute women living in women protection homes, undertrial prisoners and juveniles detained in reform homes into the mainstream of society by making them skilled.

