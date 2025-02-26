Over 50 injured as bee swarm attacks Hamirpur temple devotees

A swarm of bees attacked devotees at the Sangmaheshwar Temple in Hamirpur on Wednesday afternoon, leaving more than 50 people injured and triggering panic in the area. Local residents and police rushed to assist the victims (Sourced)

Several devotees, including middle-aged men, jumped into a nearby canal to escape as chaos unfolded around noon, said an eyewitness.

The incident occurred during a special prayer service for Maha Shivaratri. Station house officer (SHO) Kotwali Rakesh Kumar stated that the afternoon heat, combined with the smoke from the ritual, may have provoked the bees.

Local residents and police rushed to assist the victims, while ambulances transported the injured to medical facilities.

Dr CP Gupta administered initial medical aid to several injured individuals before they were moved to the hospital.

According to a district health official, thirteen people were taken to the district hospital, where two are still under treatment, while the others received first aid and were later discharged.

Ram Kishan, a resident of Kajiyana, recounted the harrowing experience. “I was walking with my family outside the temple when the bees suddenly swarmed and attacked around 50 people,” he said. “They covered my body, and my wife and daughters were also stung. We had no choice but to jump into the canal to escape.”