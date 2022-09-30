Over 56K take Covid vaccine jab in Lucknow district

Over 56,000 beneficiaries took the Covid-19 vaccine jab in the state capital during the mega vaccination drive conducted on Thursday.

“By afternoon, over 29,000 doses had been administered at 219 vaccination centres set up in the district. The figure crossed 55,772 doses by 7 pm, while uploading the data on the number of doses was in progress,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

Till now a total 45,64,726 beneficiaries have taken first dose and among them 40,11,434 have taken their second dose. A total 8,95,983 precaution doses have been administered till now in the state capital. The state government has announced free booster dose to eligible beneficiaries till September 30.

The campaign remained successful with a large number of beneficiaries coming up to the vaccination centres, said Dr MK Singh, incharge vaccination in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, a mega vaccination camp for Covid-19 was organised by Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. in association with Lions Club Lucknow Oudh at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar here on Thursday. Arrangement was made for administering all three doses of both the vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin. More than 110 people took the jab. Second vice district governor Mukesh Jain, past district governor Manoj Ruhela and president Pushker Raj, camp co-ordinator Deepak Kharbanda along with other members of the Lions Club were present and co-ordinated the camp. Several workers and their family members benefitted during the camp.

