Over 6,300 farmers to switch to natural farming in Prayagraj division

To reduce input costs and boost farmers’ income, 6,375 farmers across the Prayagraj division will adopt cow-based organic farming under the National Mission on Natural Farming, officials said. The initiative aims to promote sustainable agriculture and empower farmers in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur districts under the division. A group of women farmers sowing paddy in a field at a village in Soraon area of Prayagraj. (HT File)

According to SP Srivastava, joint director of agriculture, 51 dedicated clusters have been identified in these four districts: 12 in Prayagraj, 22 in Pratapgarh, nine in Fatehpur and eight in Kaushambi.

Each cluster will cover 50 hectares, bringing a total of 2,550 hectares under natural farming practices, he said.

To encourage farmers to move away from chemical-based farming, the state government is providing financial assistance. “Each farmer will receive ₹4,000 per acre annually to support the transition to natural farming,” Srivastava said.

Additionally, 102 rural women have been selected to promote and guide farmers in the initiative. These women are undergoing training and will begin work in July, receiving a monthly honorarium of ₹5,000 from the government, he added.

To ensure the long-term success of the programme, the government is integrating participating farmers into Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). This will give them access to farm machinery banks, custom hiring centres, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and advanced marketing support, he said.

Srivastava said the U.P. government aims to turn natural farming into a mass movement by promoting it in every gram panchayat. Following the initiative’s success in Bundelkhand, the model is now being expanded to Purvanchal and central Uttar Pradesh. He said the initiative aligns with the state’s vision of self-reliant agriculture by reducing dependence on costly chemical fertilisers and pesticides.