Over 600 rescued turtles released in Gomti river

Over 600 turtles seized from smugglers in the past three days, were released into the Gomti river in forest area of Malihabad near Chandrika Devi Temple here on Thursday. Turtles being released into the Gomti river. (HT)

Forest officials had rescued 679 turtles after raids at Charbagh and Shaheed Path in the state capital.

In the first raid, 309 turtles were rescued. Among them 293 were Indian tent turtles and 16 were Indian roofed turtles, possession of which is illegal, said Ravi K Singh divisional forest officer (Awadh range) who supervised the release of turtles.

In another raid, 370 turtles were rescued. Among them 360 were Indian tent turtles and 4 Indian roofed turtles and 6 were Indian brown roofed turtles.

“All the turtles were healthy and were released into their natural habitat,” said Prof Venkatesh Dutta, environmentalist and professor at School of Earth & Environmental Sciences, BBAU, who was also part of the initiative.

“They (turtle) were examined by experts before being released in river. The area where they were released is under watch by forest staff,” said Alok Tiwari, range officer Mahilabad.

All the turtles were male, either adults or juvenile, that were being smuggled to be sold as pets. Since male turtles do not grow in size fast, they are much in demand as pets.