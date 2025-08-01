Over 70 trains affected as Lucknow station undergoes expansion

In a major move affecting passenger movement, Northern Railway (NR) has announced a major traffic block at Lucknow Railway Station to facilitate the construction of a new concourse foundation. A major reshuffling of platforms is also on the cards. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The block, in effect from July 31 to September 25, will result in diversions, short terminations, rescheduling, and platform changes for more than 70 trains.

The construction is part of an infrastructure expansion project at one of Uttar Pradesh’s busiest railway stations, aimed at enhancing passenger amenities and improving traffic management in the long run.

“Several trains, including 14208 Delhi–Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh and 15120 Dehradun–Banaras, will be rerouted via Alamnagar–Transport Nagar–Utrahtia, with stoppages adjusted accordingly. Some others like 22921 Bandra–Gorakhpur and 11123 Gwalior–Barauni will be diverted via Manak Nagar–Aishbagh–Malhour,” read a press statement issued by NR on Thursday.

It added that the trains such as 22683 Yesvantpur–Lucknow and its return counterpart will be short-terminated or short-originated from Utrahtia instead of Lucknow Junction on select dates in August and September.

Trains including 14260/14262 Lucknow–Gaya Express will see rescheduling, now departing 20 minutes later than usual originating at 00:15 AM instead of 11:55 PM on designated dates.

A major reshuffling of platforms is also on the cards. Notably, Delhi–Chhapra Express (15116) will shift from Platform 2 to Platform 6, and multiple trains arriving or departing from platforms 2 and 3 will now operate from platforms 1, 4, 5, or 6 during the block period.