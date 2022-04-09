Over 98% voter turnout in biennial elections to 27 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats
An average voter turnout of 98.11% was recorded in the biennial elections to the 27 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) seats under the local authorities’ constituencies for which polling was held amid tight security in 58 districts on Saturday, a spokesman for the chief electoral officer said here.
The voting was peaceful and fair with no untoward incidents having been reported from anywhere, the spokesman added.
The voting was conducted from 8am to 4pm. Ninety-five candidates were in the fray.
“The counting of votes for all the 27 seats will be held simultaneously on April 12 from 8am onwards,” the spokesman said.
The biennial polls were initially meant to fill 36 seats but nine candidates (all of the BJP) were declared elected unopposed before the voting.
There were a total of eligible 1,20,657 voters. Those who exercised their franchise at 739 polling booths included village pradhans, members and chairpersons of the kshetra and zila panchayats, corporators/nagar palika members, apart from MLAs and MPs.
Rae Bareli recorded the highest voting at 99.35% followed by Pratapgarh (99.25%) and Sitapur (99.20%).
The election commission made elaborate security arrangements, the spokesman said.
The commission deployed 293 zonal magistrates, 451 sector magistrates and 597 static magistrates, besides one observer each in all the constituencies, he said. He further said 3699 polling staff were deployed to conduct the polls. A total of1668 light motor vehicles and 235 heavy vehicles were used to transport poll personnel and other logistics.
In the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the BJP currently has 34 MLCs, the Samajwadi Party 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party four. The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party have one member each in the House. The Teachers’ group has two MLCs, while the Independent group (’Nirdal Samooh’) and Independents have one MLC each.
The BJP, which won a second successive term in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, sees these MLC polls as an opportunity to get a majority in the Upper House too. The SP was in a dominant position in the Vidhan Parishad for years though its numbers have gradually dwindled.
The 27 seats for which voting was held on Saturday include Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Lucknow-Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur.
The seats also include Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Faizabad, Bast-Siddhartnagar, Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, Deoria, Azamgarh-Mau and Ballia. Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, Kanpur-Fatehpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Agra-Firozabad, Meerut-Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur, too, are among the seats.
The eight constituencies from where nine candidates were elected unopposed include
Badaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. Two candidates were elected unopposed from the Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri constituency while one each was elected from the seven others.
Maharashtra: No significant rise in Covid-19 cases week after lifting of curbs
Mumbai: A week after the state government eased all Covid-19 curbs, there was no significant rise in cases. On Saturday, Maharashtra logged 132 new cases and six deaths. A 67-year-old Mumbai resident with a travel history to Vadodara tested positive for the XE variant, as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi. He has been fully vaccinated with Covishield. Mumbai reported 55 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh government allows private schools to hike fees
Private schools across Uttar Pradesh will now be able to increase the fees for the new academic session 2022-23. In an order issued here, the state government eased the restrictions it had earlier imposed on schools to prevent an increase in fees for the third successive year on January 7. The order issued by additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla said private schools can increase their fees from the academic session 2022-23.
IIT-Kanpur, IIM-Lucknow launch joint accelerator programme
With the intent of supporting early-stage, growth-driven companies working in the domain of DeepTech and IoT and accelerating their product development, IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC) and Technopark of IIT-Kanpur have jointly launched a 6-month accelerator programme. IIML EIC,, Yamini Bhushan Pandey, said. Technopark@iitk is the technology partner in the programme. The programme is an opportunity for DeepTech startups to gain immersive learning and accelerate their growth at a rapid pace.
Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela
PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women's wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label 'Noor' online. Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products.
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
