'Over 230 cr collected as donations for Ram temple construction': Trust

Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Swami Gobind Dev Giri has lauded the voluntary contribution for temple's construction made by people from all walks of the society. In Haridwar at Bharat Mata Temple, Swami Gobind Dev Giri said that till date, about ₹230 crores have been collected in this month under the voluntary contribution-donation drive carried out across the country for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya under Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan.

“Mutual efforts have resulted in the success of this drive which means the contribution of maximum number of people will be in the grand temple being constructed at Shri Ram Janmasthan in Ayodhya. Ram temple is a symbol of expression and wishes of people of India for which voluntary contribution is being sought from people," said Giri.

Citing the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Swami Gobind Dev said that after 500 years of struggle and wait, finally last year on August 5 the dream began to get realised with the Bhoomi Pujan at Shri Ramlalla Janmasthan.

"Temple construction is being done in three phases with the technical committee supervising the construction process with 10-feet digging work already been done. We shall also be bringing pilgrims and religious scholars from countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and others so that they can visit Ayodhya and other religious-spiritual sites of the country," added Swami Gobind.

Meanwhile, Akhadas, saints and locals from different sections of society are coming forward to lend their contribution to the drive. Shri Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani ₹21 lakh to Vishwa Hindu Parishad central secretary Ashok Tiwari which was handed by Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri, secretary of Niranjani Akhada and head of the Mata Mansa Devi Trust.

The saints are openly contributing to the collection drive as the community was an integral part of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

A donation of ₹lakh has been done by Nar Singh Dham Peeth pontiff Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ayodhyacharya. Bharat Mata Temple trust also donated ₹51,000 to Swami Govind Devi Giri while Garib Dasya Ashram spiritual saints Ravi Dev Shastri and Mahant Hariharanand Shastri donated ₹51,000.