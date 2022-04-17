Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM urges SP leader Azam Khan to join the party

The rumours of Azam Khan being upset with the SP top brass came to the fore after his media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan accused Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring the leader and not visiting him in jail.
Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan,(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 07:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday urged senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to join the party, this amid reports of the former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister being upset with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. "You are requested to join the AIMIM so that BJP and the SP could be eliminated from Uttar Pradesh," news agency PTI quoted a letter by AIMIM state spokesperson Mohammad Farhan sent to Khan.

The AIMIM spokesperson in the letter to Khan said, "When you were fighting for life in Medanta Hospital, the whole nation was concerned about your well-being and praying. On your safe return to the Sitapur jail, Akhilesh Yadav did not consider it necessary to meet you."

He claimed that neither Yadav nor his party has "slightest pain" that the leader is in jail.The AIMIM leader launched an all out attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of taking votes from Muslims by putting Azam Khan's pictures in the 2022 Assembly elections and not appointing his senior party colleague as the leader of opposition.  Farhan said Owaisi has raised his voice against every oppression being committed against Khan and always considered him as his elder brother. The rumours of Azam Khan being upset with the SP top brass came to the fore after his media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan accused Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring the leader and not visiting him in jail. 

"Akhilesh Yadav met Azam Khan only once in the jail and the party made no attempt for his release in the past two and a half years," Sanu had told SP workers at a meeting in Rampur few days ago. 

“Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's comment was right that Akhilesh Yadav doesn't want Azam Khan to be out (of jail). We made you (Akhilesh Yadav) and Mulayam Singh Yadav UP CM but you didn't make Azam Khan as leader of Opposition,” he added. Recently, Akhilesh Yadav sidestepped questions on Azam Khan multiple times during a presser in his bastion Mainpuri. Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail after being slapped with several cases by the Uttar Pradesh government on charges of land grabbing among others. He contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls from the jail and won the Rampur Sadar seat. 

Topics
azam khan samajwadi party akhilesh yadav
