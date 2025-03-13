‘Paan Pe Charcha’ to address Chaurasia community woes: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that members of the Chaurasia community have decided to organise ‘Paan Pe Charcha’ programmes to discuss the issues they are facing under the BJP regime. Speaking at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday, he mentioned that the community will address concerns related to Paan cultivation, purchase, and related challenges during these discussions. Akhilesh Yadav also criticised chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the ongoing politics involving Holi and Friday prayers (Sourced)

“On the birth anniversary of Shivdayal Chaurasia, I express my gratitude to the Chaurasia community. They have decided to hold ‘Paan Pe Charcha’ meetings to voice their concerns. Once our government is formed, we will honour Shiv Dayal ji by building a memorial for him at the Gomti River Front in Lucknow,” Yadav said.

Shivdayal Chaurasia was a strong advocate of social justice. As an MP, he played a key role in the 1975 constitutional amendment that added Article 39A, ensuring free legal aid for the poor and marginalised.

During the press conference, Akhilesh Yadav also criticised chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the ongoing politics involving Holi and Friday prayers. Referring to the UP CM as “Tees Maar Khan,” Yadav said, “Our CM loves the number 30. How many died in Kumbh? 30. How much business was done? 30 crores. How much profit will there be? 30 times.”

He accused the BJP of disrupting social harmony with its divisive politics and claimed that the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) community would not fall for their tactics this time.

On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Yadav alleged that the government is deliberately harassing the Muslim community. “Today they are targeting Muslims, tomorrow PDA people will be attacked. These statements are being made to divert attention from real issues. Health centres and CHCs are closed in UP. People are struggling for treatment, and corruption is rampant in the police system,” he claimed.