 PAC man at Ram Janmabhoomi complex injured after AK-47 goes off accidentally: Police
PAC man at Ram Janmabhoomi complex injured after AK-47 goes off accidentally: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Lucknow’s 32 Battalion PAC was deployed for the security of Ram Janmabhoomi complex and Ram Prasad, 50, platoon commander of A Group of the battalion, was posted as commando: IG

AYODHYA/LUCKNOW A Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) commando was critically injured after his AK-47 rifle went off accidentally at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on Tuesday evening. A bullet passed through his chest, after which he was rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow, said police officials.

Cops were rushed to the spot after information about the incident on the campus around 8pm. (Pic for representation)

Lucknow’s 32 Battalion PAC was deployed for the security of Ram Janmabhoomi complex and Ram Prasad, 50, platoon commander of A Group of the battalion, was posted as commando, said Praveen Kumar, inspector general of police (Ayodhya). The injured commando was a resident of Achalpur village in UP’s Amethi district.

Cops were rushed to the spot after information about the incident on the campus around 8pm. Primary investigation suggested that it was a case of accidental firing while the weapon was being cleaned, said the officer.

