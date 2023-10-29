Paediatric trauma care facility to come up at KGMU in Lucknow

A paediatric trauma care facility will come up on King George’s Medical University (KGMU) campus.

Paediatric trauma care facility to come up at KGMU (Pic for representation)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal will help KGMU in developing the facility.

Professor Ajai Singh, director AIIMS, Bhopal was in Lucknow on Sunday to participate in the paediatrics orthopaedic conference “POSUPCON-2023” organised at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute for Medical Sciences.

He said: “Paediatric trauma cases need a different kind of speciality/ability even to diagnose the injury as children are unable to tell specifically.”

He said, “An adult can explain how the injury took place and where it hurts the most, enough to diagnose the injury with the help of x-ray if it is in the bone. A child might just keep on crying till the time they get relief.”

He said: “In case of an inury to the child, the point of swelling might not be the same as the injury point. Hence learning to make diagnosis for paediatric trauma helps in better and speedy treatment.”

The two institutes will now finalise knowledge sharing plan where resident doctors will visit Bhopal and learn how the paediatric trauma emergency works over there. The facility will then be developed here at the KGMU.

In the conference several experts including Dr Ashish Kumar of KGMU’s orthopaedic surgery department, KGMU vice chancellor and director Lohia institute Prof Soniya Nityanand and other experts were present.

