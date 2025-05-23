Pak’s days numbered, terrorism will be reason for its demise: Yogi

letters@hindustantimes.com Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of 'Shri Hanuman Katha Mandapam', in Ayodhya on Friday (PTI)

: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that that Pakistan’s days are numbered and terrorism will be the reason for its demise. He also said Sanatan Dharma is the foundation of India’s identity.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya to inaugurate the newly constructed Hanuman Katha Mandapam at Hanuman Garhi temple.

Addressing the gathering, he issued a stern warning against terrorism, particularly Pakistan-sponsored extremism.

Citing the valour of Lord Hanuman, he said, “India never provokes, but if provoked, it does not spare.”

“Pakistan is destroying itself by harbouring terrorism. Our armed forces have neutralised more than 124 terrorists. This is Pakistan’s doing. It shelters those who threaten peace. Terrorism will be its downfall, and its days are numbered,” Yogi asserted.

“Pakistan holds no place in the spiritual realm. A nation without spiritual identity has a limited existence, its end is inevitable, ” the chief minister said.

He added Sanatan Dharma forms the core of India’s identity and must be protected at all costs.

Striking a note of caution, he said, “The country must recognize its true allies and adversaries.”

Commenting on the ongoing development work in Ayodhya and its transformation post -2017 after BJP came to power in the state, CM said: “Before 2014 and 2017, Ayodhya had broken roads, power shortages, and neglected ghats.” He criticised previous governments for neglecting the temple town.

In contrast, he said, the ‘double engine’ government post-2017 has ushered in rapid development—Ayodhya is now connected by four-lane highways, an extensive railway network, and the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, putting the city on the global map.

He described the construction of Ram Mandir as a landmark achievement in the history of Sanatan Dharma.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 500-year-long darkness surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was finally dispelled, he said.

The double-engine government accomplished what was once impossible under previous regimes, he added.

Recalling historical milestones, the chief minister cited the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Ram Janmabhoomi in November 2019, the Bhoomi Pujan by Prime Minister Modi on August 5, 2020, and the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024. “Modi ji is the first Prime Minister to visit Ayodhya and pay obeisance to Ram Lalla. His unwavering resolve—‘Saugandh Ram ki khate hain, mandir wahin banayenge’—has been fulfilled with honour,” Adityanath said.

Emphasising that Sanatan Dharma is the foundation of India’s identity and existence, the chief minister declared that any affront to its dignity would never be tolerated.

He urged the sadhus and Naga sadhus of Hanuman Garhi to preserve their warrior spirit and remain vigilant in defending Sanatan Dharma.

The chief minister also highlighted the successful Deepotsav celebrations as a global symbol of Ayodhya’s resurgence, stating, “Ayodhya gave the world Diwali, and today, Deepotsav is its global identity.”

Positioning Ayodhya as the global epicenter of Sanatan Dharma, he said mentioning Ayodhya inspires reverence among devotees worldwide.

“There isn’t a follower of Sanatan Dharma—be it in America, Canada, Europe, Australia, or New Zealand—who doesn’t feel drawn to Ayodhya when they visit India,” he said.

He underlined the sacred tradition of visiting Hanuman Garhi before proceeding to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

“Just as in Kashi, devotees first visit Kaal Bhairav before having darshan of Baba Vishwanath, in Ayodhya, one first pays respect at Hanuman Garhi before seeking blessings from Shri Ram. This is the enduring expression of Sanatan Dharma’s faith and tradition,” he said.

He described the Sri Hanuman Katha Mandapam as a vibrant centre for Satsang, storytelling, and spiritual gatherings.

He emphasized that the Mandapam will elevate the grandeur of Hanuman Garhi by providing accommodations for special guests and dignitaries.

Assuring full support of the double-engine government, he committed to the continued development of Hanuman Garhi as a prominent spiritual landmark.

Calling upon the sadhus and Naga sadhus to enhance the scale and impact of Sanatan Dharma’s programmes, Yogi stressed the importance of discerning true friends from adversaries.

He urged that those obstructing Sanatan Dharma’s path be identified and reported to the government and administration.

Referring to the Mahakumbh of 2025, the chief minister noted that over 66 crore devotees participated peacefully, without any disruptions—a testament to the strength and harmony of Sanatan Dharma, which stands ready to guide the world.

He highlighted the historical connection between Gorakshapeeth and Ayodhya.

CM recalled the roles played by his guru Mahant Avaidyanath, VHP leader Ashok Singhal, and Digambar Akhara’s Mahant Ramchandra Maharaj in strengthening the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Their relentless efforts culminated in the magnificent Ram Mandir temple we see today, he added.

He described Hanuman Garhi as a confluence of devotion, power, intelligence, and strategy, and referred to it as an unwavering stronghold of Sanatan Dharma.

He paid tribute to Baba Abhayram Das Maharaj, crediting his vision and the dedication of Hanuman Garhi’s saints and Nagas for bringing the grand Mandapam to life.

“Hanuman Garhi is not just a temple; it is a symbol of warrior spirit dedicated to protecting Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

Adityanath hailed the Mandapam as a future spiritual hub that will propagate Sanatan values through discourses and storytelling.

He lauded the Nagas of Hanuman Garhi as warriors of a time when the Akharas stood strong against foreign invasions and religious persecution.

He felicitated those who made significant contributions to the construction of the Hanuman Katha Mandapam by presenting them with certificates of appreciation.

The awardees included Ankit Jaiswal, Jai Prakash Srivastava, Ranjit Jaiswal, Vipul Agarwal, Sanjay Singh, and Vinay Singh.

CM pays tribute to braveheart from Ayodhya

Chief minister paid tributes to Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of Ayodhya, who laid down his life while saving a soldier in Sikkim. The state government honours its brave hearts by providing ₹50 lakhs in compensation, giving one family member a government job, and constructing a memorial in the martyr’s name, the chief minister said.