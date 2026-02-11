Pallavi Patel detained during march in favour of UGC Equity Regulations

LUCKNOW Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader and MLA from Sirathu assembly seat, Pallavi Patel, was detained by the police in Hazratganj on Tuesday, during a march supporting the immediate implementation of the UGC Equity Regulations 2026. Police detain Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader, Pallavi Patel, and her supporters during their protest march demanding implementation of the UGC Equity Regulations 2026, near a reserve police line, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The Apna Dal (K) leader was leading a foot march in support of the regulations, starting from the IT College intersection and proceeding towards the Assembly, where the Budget Session was underway. Police stopped her as the march passed near the Reserve Police Lines. When Patel tried to climb over a barricade, cops stopped her, resulting in a clash between the police and the MLA. This was followed by a sit-in protest on the road.

The police tried to convince Patel to end her protest, but she refused to leave. Following this, the police detained her, party workers and sent them to Eco Garden. Traffic was briefly disrupted at the IT College intersection and surrounding areas.

Speaking to the media, Patel said: “We are not on the streets for a protest, but for a public issue. We want answers from the government. The UGC Regulations, which promote equality, were introduced following the Supreme Court’s directive and the recommendation of a parliamentary committee. So, why did the Supreme Court suo motu ban them in the face of opposition from a section of society?”

“If this regulation has flaws, how did laws like GST, demonetisation and Article 370 come about overnight? Weren’t they without flaws? There’s always room for improvement, so why was it banned? This regulation should be implemented,” she added.