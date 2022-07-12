Pandemic impact: Allahabad University slashes 20% course for students of 2022-23 session
Students of Allahabad University (AU) of academic session 2022-23 will have to study only 80% of the syllabus after the varsity decided to slash 20% course to help students deal with academic disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic, said a varsity official.
“In the annual academic calendar released for the session 2022-23, it has been clarified that only 80% of the syllabus of semesters 1,3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 and for the annual session 2021-22 and 2022-23 will be covered. This means that there will be a reduction of 20% syllabus. Each question paper will be of 2 hours. Students will have to answer four questions,” said AU PRO prof Jaya Kapoor.
According to the recently issued annual academic calendar of the central university, the classes of under graduate first year students of annual system-based courses will start from September 1 and that of second year from September 10, varsity officials said.
Likewise, classes for the second, fifth, seventh and ninth semesters of semester-based courses will start from July 7 and their examinations are proposed from October 10 to 20, they said.
Similarly, classes for third, fifth, eighth and tenth semesters will start from November 1 while their examinations are proposed from February 1 to 10, 2023.
Classes for fourth, seventh and ninth semesters will start from February 20, 2023 and their examinations are proposed from May 22 to 30, 2023.
As per the academic calendar for the annual system courses, the UG first year examinations will start from August 5, 2022. Classes for the UG third year students have started from July 7 while their annual examinations are proposed from February 7, 2023.
UG first year classes of the 22-23 session are proposed from September 1, 2022 while their examinations are proposed from March 5, 2023 even as the UG second year classes will start from September 10, 2022 and their examinations are proposed from April 9, 2023.
City reports five leptospirosis cases in seven days
With the city roads being waterlogged on account of heavy rain, Mumbai has reported five leptospirosis cases in the last seven days. The health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory on this bacterial disease as more water stagnation is anticipated in the coming days. This monsoon, the city has seen 17 leptospirosis cases while there were 37 cases recorded in July last year.
Modi in Bihar: India on way to becoming a ‘mature democracy’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was the “mother of all democracies”, drawing upon the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction over the nation's march towards becoming a “mature democracy”. “... We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies,” Modi said.
BPSC exam paper leak: DySP arrested, sent to judicial custody for 14 days
A deputy superintendent of police (DySP) was arrested Tuesday in connection with the leakage of question paper of the preliminary examination for state civil services that was conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission on May 8 this year and cancelled the same day, police said. The arrested officer, Ranjit Kumar Razak, a resident of Katihar district, is currently posted as DySP with the Bihar Special Armed Police.
Viral video: Lakhisarai DM seen ‘shaming’ headmaster faces heat
Lakhisarai DM Sanjay Kumar Singh apparently got furious seeing Nirbhay Kumar Singh, the headmaster of Balgudar primary school in the district in kurta and pyjamas. At another point, the DM is seen snapping at the headmaster and asking him to shut up. “You are not fit for the post of headmaster and hence I am going to withhold your salary,” the DM is seen telling the teacher. Jan Adhikar party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav, in a tweet tagging chief minister Nitish Kumar, demanded immediate suspension of the DM.
SBSP yet to take a call on presidential election, keeps everyone guessing
LUCKNOW The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which has kept its ally Samajwadi Party, opposition and the ruling party camps guessing on whom it will vote for in the presidential election, will take a call in this regard on Saturday after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said party officials.
