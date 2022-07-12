Pandemic impact: Allahabad University slashes 20% course for students of 2022-23 session

Students of Allahabad University (AU) of academic session 2022-23 will have to study only 80% of the syllabus after the varsity decided to slash 20% course to help students deal with academic disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic, said a varsity official.

“In the annual academic calendar released for the session 2022-23, it has been clarified that only 80% of the syllabus of semesters 1,3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 and for the annual session 2021-22 and 2022-23 will be covered. This means that there will be a reduction of 20% syllabus. Each question paper will be of 2 hours. Students will have to answer four questions,” said AU PRO prof Jaya Kapoor.

According to the recently issued annual academic calendar of the central university, the classes of under graduate first year students of annual system-based courses will start from September 1 and that of second year from September 10, varsity officials said.

Likewise, classes for the second, fifth, seventh and ninth semesters of semester-based courses will start from July 7 and their examinations are proposed from October 10 to 20, they said.

Similarly, classes for third, fifth, eighth and tenth semesters will start from November 1 while their examinations are proposed from February 1 to 10, 2023.

Classes for fourth, seventh and ninth semesters will start from February 20, 2023 and their examinations are proposed from May 22 to 30, 2023.

As per the academic calendar for the annual system courses, the UG first year examinations will start from August 5, 2022. Classes for the UG third year students have started from July 7 while their annual examinations are proposed from February 7, 2023.

UG first year classes of the 22-23 session are proposed from September 1, 2022 while their examinations are proposed from March 5, 2023 even as the UG second year classes will start from September 10, 2022 and their examinations are proposed from April 9, 2023.