Panel of names sent to party leadership for bypolls: U.P. BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary attended a core committee meeting at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence here on Saturday and said a panel of names for three bypolls in the state have been finalised and sent for the party leadership’s perusal. The Mainpuri Lok Sabha as well as the Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly bypolls are scheduled for December 5.

“A panel of names has been finalised and sent to the party leadership where the central election committee would take a final call on the candidates for the December 5 bypolls,” he said after the meeting.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary had earlier met Aparna Yadav, wife of Prateek, late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son from his second wife Sadhna. This meeting with Aparna, who had joined the BJP in the 2022 UP assembly polls, triggered speculation about the party fielding her against Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife. Dimple Yadav has been named the SP candidate in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.

A BJP leader said a panel of names, prepared after wide consultations has been drawn.

“There is a certain process in which we go about finalising the names. That process is underway,” the BJP chief said.

The SP-RLD alliance is jointly contesting these bypolls. The SP is contesting Rampur and Mainpuri, while leaving the Khatauli assembly bypoll in Muzaffarnagar to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Sadar assembly seats have eluded the BJP so far.