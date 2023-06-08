Resident doctor ‘beats up’ intern at RMLIMS; probe ordered

A panel has been set up to probe the complaint of an intern doctor who has accused a resident doctor of allegedly beating him up at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), here on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

“A probe has been ordered after the complaint reached the dean office. It primarily seems to be a case of commotion at workplace,” said Dr AK Jain, spokesperson of the institute.

In a letter to the dean, the interns of the 2018 batch stated, “We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of the interns and staff members in our institution.”

According to the complaint, the incident took place on June 8. A resident doctor reportedly slapped an intern following which the interns demanded immediate action for their safety and a public apology by the accused. “We demand suspension of at least one month for the accused,” the intern doctors demanded in the letter.

The officials said action would be decided only after the probe panel submits its report. The probe panel will record statements of the accused and complainant and cross verify them with the statements of those who were present at the time of incident.

“We would decide any further action based upon the report,” said Dr Jain.

“We trust that you will treat this matter with utmost seriousness and initiate prompt and decisive action to rectify the situation. We would appreciate being kept informed about the progress made in addressing this complaint and the actions taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” said the letter to the dean.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON