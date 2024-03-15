Panic on KGMU campus as stray dog seen carrying human hand in its mouth

LUCKNOW A stray dog walking with a human hand in its mouth on the Centenary Hospital campus at King George’s Medical University triggered panic among patients on Friday. People ran away from the animal, as it walked for at least 200 metres amid a crowd of patients. Authorities, however, could not ascertain from where the canine brought the limb. The canine was first spotted near the gate at the Centenary Hospital block beside the Trauma Centre, from where it walked slowly to cross past the building. (Sourced)

“It was a horrific scene. The dog walked on the main path with the human hand in its mouth. Initially, we could not see the limb, but as the dog came closer, many of us were shocked,” said an attendant of a patient.

Acting swiftly on the information, KGMU authorities launched an operation and caught the dog with the help of security personnel.

“Part of the human limb has been recovered. The legal process is being followed to dispose it and track its source,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

“It appears that the dog brought the human limb from outside the Centenary Hospital campus. It might have been amputated and handed over to a family for disposal, on their request. It is possible that the hand, instead of being properly disposed of, was left somewhere and the dog picked it,” said Singh.

“If required, police department’s help will be sought to find out the place where the hand was left,” he added.

According to authorities, an amputated human body part is medically disposed of by hospitals as bio-medical waste. In some cases, families seek to dispose it of as per their rituals and the body part is given after proper paperwork at the hospital.

“Now, the human hand has been given to the department concerned. It shall be disposed of as per protocol,” said Singh.

The KGMU campus has multiple open gates with cattle grids in place, but a few canines manage to enter the campus in search of food. The Centenary Hospital block has two main front gates and more at the rear side of the building connecting the main campus.