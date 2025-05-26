Panic over hoax bomb threat at DG women welfare office in Lucknow

An e mail allegedly threatening to blow up the office of directorate general of women and family welfare located in Lucknow’s Wazirganj area sent police into a tizzy as police, anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) teams remained on toes for hours on Monday. An extensive search was carried out on the DG women welfare office premises after the email was received on May 26. (HT photo)

“No suspicious object was found during the search of the entire building,” a spokesperson for the directorate general of women and family welfare said, adding that the work at the office resumed after a clearance signal by security agencies.

As per reports, the department received a threatening mail which read 4 RDX-based bombs will explode in the building soon and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. The DG informed the police about the mail immediately. Later, the employees were informed about this and were appealed not to panic. Despite this, there was chaos as staff began deserting the building and the office was nearly vacant in a while.

In a short while, police, ATS and bomb squad teams arrived and started searching the entire premises. No explosive material has been found during the search. Police suspect the incident to be a mischief of some disgruntled elements. During the search operation, no one was allowed entry to the premises.

The employees remained at a safe distance away from the building. The policemen kept talking to the employees, convincing them that they were safe.

ACP, Chowk, Raj Kumar Singh said the office was evacuated for security reasons. “No bomb or explosive material has been found. Investigation is being done as to from where and who sent the email. Cyber ​​cell officers are investigating the matter. Security has been increased in the office and surrounding areas. The police are fully alert,” he added.

During the investigation, the employees of the department were asked to inform police immediately if they have received any suspicious parcel in the last 24 hours. A police officer said the email starts with ‘Pak Zindabad’. He said the email was received on the official email of the directorate general of women and family welfare at 4:18 am on Monday.

“It was also mentioned in the mail that 4 RDX-based bombs are planted in the office. They will be activated on Monday afternoon at 1:13 pm,” he added.

In the mail, a reference was made about Tamil Nadu politics, an MPs’ alleged nexus with ISI and Chinese intelligence agency, a helicopter crash and incidents like Pahalgam terror attack. ‘Madras Tigers’ was written at the end of the message, the cop said.