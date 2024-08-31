Paris Paralympics: Rehab univ’s Mandeep Kaur enters badminton QFs

Mandeep Kaur, MBA student of Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University has entered the quarter-finals of badminton (SL 3 category). University officials are hopeful that she will definitely win a medal for the country. Mandeep Kaur (Sourced)

She was hit by polio in her early years and was operated upon in 2018 after which she pursued sports alongside academics.

Prof Pandey Rajivnayan, director of sports and yoga cell of the university, while sharing this information said, “We are trying to do the best for our players.” Mandeep is confident of winning a medal for the country. The entire nation is cheering for Mandeep, he said. She is representing the country in badminton.

“To get selected for Paris Paralympics is like a dream come true. I am practising hard to strike gold in this event and bring laurels for the country,” Mandeep had said before leaving for Paris.

Earlier, she participated in the 2023 Asian Games, securing two bronze medals, and also competed in the World Championship 2022 and 2023 where she won two bronze medals each time.

A resident of Uddham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, she took admission at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University that has a barrier-free specialised stadium and trainers equipped with international level facilities for the disabled.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Sanjay Singh said, “This is a proud moment for the university as she made her presence felt at Paris Paralympics 2024. We are proud of Mandeep Kaur.”