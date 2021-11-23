Parties must unite on issues of corruption, unemployment: Mulayam

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday called upon political parties to come together on the issues of corruption, unemployment and inflation, and said if everyone is united, there will be development in the country.

He was addressing a gathering at a programme organised to launch a book titled ‘Rajniti ke us Paar’, a compilation of works of party general secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav and other socialist leaders.

Leaders from the Congress, Left parties, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janta Dal and a few others were also present on the occasion.

“There are issues of inflation, corruption and unemployment, and I am happy that people in India have taken up each of these issues. I am happy that the whole country (representatives of political parties) is sitting here and I thank Professor Ram Gopal for bringing them all together,” he said at the event organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

The SP founder and chief patron also said he was happy to see that everybody had gathered for the event, keeping aside their political affiliations.

Besides SP leaders, Communist Party of India national secretary Atul Kumar Anjan, Congress leader and former MP Pramod Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, RJD MP Manoj Jha were present at the programme. “It would have had been great if some BJP members too had joined such an event,” said noted Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas, the chief guest at the event, who unveiled the book.

SOME HUMOUR FROM MULAYAM

At the onset of his speech interspersed with poetry, Kumar Vishwas tried to clear the air, saying that there already was some speculation in Delhi (about his joining the Samajwadi Party) as he was going to be with SP leaders. Once an AAP leader, Kumar Vishwas denied harbouring any such intentions. However, Mulayam, after listening to Vishwas’ speech and poetry, made a comment which first tickled the funny bone of people in the gathering and at the same time fanned speculations that Vishwas denied. After Vishwas, former SP MP and poet Udai Pratap came to recite a poem, but before that he said: “Moments earlier, while I was seated, Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) whispered into my ears: ‘If Kumar Vishwas is not in any other political party, then why not get him into the Samajwadi Party).”

The comment and its timing (soon after Vishwas’ denial) turned out to be hilarious.

Kumar Vishwas (as AAP candidate) had contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls, unsuccessfully, against Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.