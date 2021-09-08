Parties remember Muslims only when polls draw closer: Owaisi

LUCKNOW All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Samajwadi Party (SP), thee Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress blamed the Muslim community for their defeat in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. These parties were not concerned about promoting Muslim leadership but used Muslims as a vote bank, he said.

“The AIMIM stopped the BJP from expanding its base in Telangana. It defeated the BJP candidate on Auranagabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. The saffron brigade failed to make inroads in Hyderabad as well,” said Owaisi while addressing the ‘vanchit-shoshit’ conference in Sultanpur on Wednesday.

Owaisi announced the name of Mirza Akram Beg as AIMIM candidate from the Sultanpur assembly seat for 2022 assembly election.

The AIMIM chief said his party was fighting for a share in power for the Muslim community.

“Political parties only remember the Muslim community when the election draws closer. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav considers Muslims a mere vote bank. The SP has been a mere spectator to the harassment and exploitation of the Muslim community in UP,” he added.

“The suppressed communities should fight for social justice. Voters have power to make a Prime Minister or chief minister. The deprived and the community will have to vote for a party that is fighting for their rights,” emphaised Owaisi.

To grab votes of the Kurmi community in the coming assembly elections in UP, the BJP made a prominent Kurmi leader Anupriya Patel a minister in the union cabinet, he said.

Shaista Praveen, wife of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed, who joined AIMIM on Tuesday, read the message of Atiq who is lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat. “The SP and the BSP have exploited the Muslim community as a vote bank,” stated the message.