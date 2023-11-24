Parties wanting to defeat BJP should support SP: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Hinting towards the Congress, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said parties that intend to defeat the BJP should support the SP in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that it was only the SP that could defeat the saffron party in the state.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that it was only the SP that could defeat the saffron party in the state. (File Photo)

“BJP people are liars and they have forgotten all promises made to people …the public should guard against them. SP will defeat the BJP and those parties intending to defeat the BJP must support it. The strategies of anti-BJP parties should be in accordance to their intention,” he told mediapersons on the sidelines of a public rally he held in village Ghutara, Bever in Mainpuri.

He said this government could not solve the problem of stray cattle that were killing people and ruining crops.

On a question that the BJP might field actor Kangana Ranaut or actor and BJP MP Hema Malini against Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh said: “It will be an interesting election; the BJP will have to search for votes. And of course, people would come to see (them).”

“There is no chance of Akhilesh Yadav or his party coming to power in UP. Several astrologers told me this,” UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters in Shahjahanpur.

SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav posted on X: “It looks like the deputy CM is talking about that able astrologer who predicted his bumper victory in Sirathu.” Sirathu is the assembly constituency where Maurya had lost elections to the SP candidate Pallavi Patel.